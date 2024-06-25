Bicycle Safety And Skills On Display At Local Bike Rodeo

On June 15, 2024 the OPP Provincial Police Academy, the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit and Cody’s House Youth Centre partnered together to host a bike rodeo in the village of Moonstone in Oro-Medonte.

This bike rodeo teaches kids how to use hand signals, proper use of safety equipment and learn basic riding skills. Kids get the opportunity to learn, practice and hone their skills with the assistance of knowledgeable instructors/mentors. Cody’s House Youth Centre who are partnered with the Coldwater Youth Group helped ensure that the many participants from surrounding communities showed up and had a great time!

If your school/organization is interested in having a bike rodeo of your own please contact the Orillia OPP Community Mobilization Unit at (705)326-3536.

If you want more information about Cody’s House Youth Centre and/or the Coldwater Youth Group please find the Facebook link at https://facebook.com/codyshouseyc