Learn About Colorectal Cancer Prevention And Screening At The Jumbo Colon Exhibit

The Hudson Regional Cancer Program (North Simcoe Muskoka) at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is bringing the Jumbo Colon to Barrie to encourage colorectal health and cancer prevention and screening.

The Colorectal Cancer Resource and Action Network’s (CCRAN) inflatable Jumbo Colon will be on display at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield Street, Barrie on the lower level near the food court on Monday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Jumbo Colon is an immersive and interactive walk-through reproduction of a human colon where visitors are guided by audio/visual screens to see and feel the various pathologies of the colon, including polyps, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, and the different stages of colon cancer.

“Colorectal cancer is largely preventable with appropriate screening, yet it still remains one of the top three causes of cancer deaths in Canada. Prevention and early detection with stool samples or colonoscopy is far easier than the treatments which include surgery, chemotherapy, and/or radiation,” says Dr. Kyle Fortinsky, Gastroenterologist at RVH and Cancer Care Ontario, Regional Lead for Simcoe-Muskoka.

Come out the see the Jumbo Colon and learn more about colorectal health. When colorectal cancer is caught early, 9 out of 10 people can be cured. In Simcoe Muskoka 34 per cent of eligible people are due for their screening.

Call the Simcoe Muskoka Cancer screening hotline 1-866-608-6910 to find out how to get screened.