Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions Seeks Donations For New Warehouse

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is seeking furnishings and funding after acquiring a new warehouse to store their donations.

In the past, the organization faced the challenge of securing a temporary space to run its Holiday Program, which involved moving donations out of and back into storage each year. The new permanent space will eliminate the need for a recurring search and move each holiday season while also streamlining operations to focus more effectively on serving their clients in the community.

“We are excited to share a significant milestone in our journey—our agency has secured a permanent space for holding donations all year long!” said a press release from the Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions. “This achievement signifies stability, a profound impact on our day-to-day operations, and, most importantly, greater and more reliable support for the children, youth, and families we serve.”

While the permanence of the space is cause for celebration, the agency has an urgent need for furnishings to optimize the warehouse and organize donations. Industrial shelving, long (6- to 8-foot) folding tables, hanging bike racks, and organizational supplies are some of the items they need. Donations of these items will empower their team to handle donations effectively and enhance their ability to positively impact the community not just during the Holiday Program but all year round.

Anyone who would like to support Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions in getting set up in their new space can view and shop their Amazon wishlist here. Donors can purchase items directly from this wishlist and have them shipped to the head office, but the team at Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions is just as grateful to accept any similar items donated in another way.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the community, individuals, and businesses willing to contribute to this exciting chapter in our journey.”

To further inquire about how you can support the cause, contact the Communications & Community Relations Department at communications@familyconnexions.ca or 705-817-1140.