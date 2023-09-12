Significant Rainfall Expected Today For Some Areas In The Region

Rainfall warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Significant rainfall expected today.

Hazard:

Rain, heavy at times, with local rainfall amounts near 50 mm possible.

Timing:

This morning through this afternoon.

Discussion:

Heavy rainfall will continue today and is expected to taper off to scattered showers this afternoon. Local rainfall amounts near 50 mm will be possible by the time the rain clears the region late this afternoon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.