Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Two People For Drugs On Hwy. 11

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Saturday September 9th, 2023, Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 11. Shortly after, police located the vehicle and conducted a routine traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, two people have been arrested.

Brianna Graeves, 20-year-old of Maple, Ontario, was charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of a schedule III for the purpose of Trafficking
  • Drive motor vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available

 

As a result, Aaron Hector, 26-year-old of Etobicoke, Ontario, charged with:

  • Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
  • Possession of a schedule I for the purpose of Trafficking -Cocaine
  • Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking

 

Both the accused have been released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2023, in Sundridge.

