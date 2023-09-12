Almaguin Highlands OPP Charge Two People For Drugs On Hwy. 11

On Saturday September 9th, 2023, Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 11. Shortly after, police located the vehicle and conducted a routine traffic stop.
As a result of the investigation, two people have been arrested.
Brianna Graeves, 20-year-old of Maple, Ontario, was charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a schedule III for the purpose of Trafficking
- Drive motor vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available
As a result, Aaron Hector, 26-year-old of Etobicoke, Ontario, charged with:
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)
- Possession of a schedule I for the purpose of Trafficking -Cocaine
- Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking
Both the accused have been released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 9, 2023, in Sundridge.