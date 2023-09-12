OPP Find Impaired Boater On Penetang Bay

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were conducting general patrol on Penetang Bay in the evening hours of September 10, 2023, ensuring vessels were properly equipped with safety equipment and checking for impaired operators.

At 8:32 p.m. officers stopped a vessel and while checking the vessel they entered into a drinking and driving investigation with the vessel operator which resulted in Raymond Zabel 58 years of Tiny Township being charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

fail to have sufficient lifejackets on board for all occupants

Contrary to the Canada Shipping Act

Operate vessel underway with open alcohol

Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 21, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.