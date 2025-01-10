Shift In The Bridge Results In Closure Of Silver Bridge In Bracebridge

The District of Muskoka has temporarily closed Silver Bridge in the Town of Bracebridge to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a precautionary measure following a review of site conditions earlier this week. The closure ensures public safety while a detailed structural assessment and investigation are completed.

During routine sidewalk maintenance, the Town of Bracebridge Operations staff identified unusual issues clearing the snow on the bridge and notified District staff. The District’s Roads Operations team attended the site to assess the issue and observed a shift in the bridge that was not present when Silver Bridge was last inspected in November 2024. A Senior Structural Engineer was brought in immediately to assess, recommend the next steps, and determine the cause of the sudden shift in the bridge.

“We are being proactive to reduce the load on the bridge and safeguard both the public and this iconic infrastructure,” said James Steele, Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works. “We know how important this bridge is to the community and its history, and so we’ll make extra efforts to keep everyone informed as we learn more and work on repairs.”

The District follows strict inspection protocols for all District owned bridges and culverts in line with the Canadian Highway Bridge Code and Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Prior to this event, engineers working on the bridge rehabilitation design completed several visual inspections during 2024.

While the timeline for reopening the bridge remains uncertain, alternative routes, including Entrance Drive and Wellington Street, have been identified to minimize disruptions for those traveling to and from the Downtown area. The District will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

For the latest updates, visit www.muskoka.on.ca/roads or follow the District of Muskoka’s social media channels.