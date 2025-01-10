Bracebridge’s Outdoor Skating Trail And Rink Open For The Season

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to open outdoor skating at the Memorial Park Winter Village Skating Trail (130 Manitoba Street) and Annie Williams Memorial Park Skating Rink (50 Santa’s Village Road) for the season beginning at 4 pm on Friday, January 10. The rink and trail will be open daily from dawn until 9 pm. Skaters are encouraged to wear a helmet whole on the ice.

Thanks to our dedicated team of volunteers for helping prepare the outdoor skating areas: The Quemby Family; P. Medley and Sons Ltd.; Call of the Wild Inc.; Correctional Services Canada; and the Sunday Night Hockey groups.

During the outdoor skating season, the Winter Village Skating Trail at Memorial Park will be maintained by MJC Muskoka Inc.; Correctional Services Canada; and Town of Bracebridge staff. The Annie Williams Memorial Park Skating Rink will be maintained by the volunteer efforts of Mark Quemby; Correctional Services Canada; Rink Rats Hockey Club; Old Wicks Hockey Club; Muskoka Originals Hockey Club; Arctic Cats Hockey Club; community volunteers and MJC Muskoka Inc. Thank you to our volunteers for your continued hard work and support.

To ensure a safe outdoor skating season:

Wear a helmet and dress for the weather conditions;

Skate in the same direction as everyone else on the ice to limit potential collisions;

Be courteous to other people on the ice; and

Have fun!

Looking for more ice time? Visit the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre for weekly public skating. For more information on the public skating schedule, please visit Programs, Schedules and Registration > Drop In Activities > Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Programs.

For updates on outdoor skating conditions at the Memorial Park Winter Village Skating Trail and Annie Williams Memorial Park Skating Rink, please follow the Town’s website and social media accounts.