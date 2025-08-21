Shake Shack Is Coming To Friday Harbour Resort This Weekend

Shake Shack is hitting the road! In celebration of their one year anniversary, the beloved burger joint is launching a food truck tour across Ontario.

Over the past year, Shake Shack has made a splash in the Canadian food scene —Opening three locations across Toronto, teaming up with MIMI Chinese for an exclusive collaboration, and introducing crave-worthy limited-time shakes, burgers and chicken sandwiches. Now, they are taking their fan-favourite ShackBurgers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, and hand-spun Shakes to the road.

“This summer, we’re bringing the Shake Shack experience to Ontarians like never before,” said Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. “From lakeside lounging to neighbourhood parties, the Shack Truck Summer Tour is all about embracing the season with great food and great company. We designed the tour to reach people where they naturally gather, bringing Shake Shack to the moments they’re already enjoying and we can’t wait to share these experiences with communities across Ontario.”

The tour will make seven epic stops through the height of summer, featuring picnic tables, lawn games, music, and a menu including your Shack faves. Each destination has been curated to celebrate the best of Ontario summers—from waterfront weekends and cottage escapes to iconic boardwalks and beachside hangs.

The Shake Shack Summer Tour final stops include:

August 23–24 : Friday Harbour Resort, Lake Simcoe

: Friday Harbour Resort, Lake Simcoe August 30–September 1: Woodbine Beach Boardwalk, Toronto

True to Shake Shack’s mission to Stand for Something Good, a portion of proceeds from every stop will be donated to Second Harvest, Canada’s largest food rescue organization, helping to ensure more communities have access to fresh, nourishing food.

Follow @shakeshackca on Instagram for updates on the Shack Tour stops, exclusive merch and more details.