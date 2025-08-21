Muskoka Fire Danger Rating Lowered To High

The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating has been reduced to HIGH following recent rainfall across the region. While conditions have improved, the risk of wildfire remains elevated, and residents are reminded to use caution.

Extreme caution must be taken with all open flames. Small fires are permitted in most rural areas of Muskoka keeping in mind that NO DAYTIME BURNING is allowed. You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times. Consult with your local By-Law Department for outdoor burning regulations in your municipality.

The Muskoka Fire Danger Rating is determined using the Fire Weather Index (FWI), an internationally used method for determining the risk of fires in open air. It uses factors such as the relative humidity, temperature, previous 24-hour rain amount, wind directions and wind speed in combination with the forest fuel type and loads to determine the risk of the forest to certain fire types. From this calculation the Forest Fire Danger Rating is made in consultation with the Fire Chiefs of the six area municipalities and the Ministry of Natural Resources.