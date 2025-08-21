Canadians Shine At The 2025 Jr. Pan Am Games

Team Canada Water Ski and Wakeboard athletes have made their mark on the water at the 2025 Jr. Pan American Games, already bringing home podium finishes with some event finals still to come.

Charlie Ross Claims Men’s Slalom Title

Ontario’s Charlie Ross captured the Men’s Slalom gold medal, continuing his impressive summer season. Charlie was the top seed after the preliminary round, running 0@9.75m/43off. In the finals, he scored 4@10.25m/41off to secure the Jr. Pan Am Games title. This victory comes just weeks after Ross was crowned U21 World Champion in Calgary, AB. He now heads directly to the Open World Championships next week.

Kate Pinsonneault Wins Women’s Jump

British Columbia’s Kate Pinsonneault soared to gold in Women’s Jump, she had a strong preliminary round performance of 42.5m/139ft that positioned her as the top seed going into the finals. In the finals, she delivered a winning jump of 41.9m/137ft to claim the Jr. Pan Am Games title.

Jake Chambers Secures Bronze in Men’s Jump

British Columbia’s Jake Chambers earned a bronze medal in Men’s Jump. Jake advanced to the finals with a preliminary score of 53.3m/175ft, which placed him in third position heading into the finals. He held his spot with a 52.2m/171ft jump in the final round to secure the bronze medal for Canada.

Hannah Stopnicki Earns Bronze in Women’s Trick

Quebec’s Hannah Stopnicki added to Canada’s medal tally with a bronze medal in Women’s Trick. She improved on her preliminary score of 6660 points by posting 7640 points in the finals, moving up from fourth to secure her place on the podium. Hannah comes into the Jr. Pan Am Games following her gold medal in Women’s Trick at the U21 World Championships earlier this month. Like Charlie, she will also compete at the Open World Championships next week.

Strong Canadian Team Connection

All four Canadian water skiers, Charlie, Kate, Jake, and Hannah, were members of Team Canada at the 2025 U21 World Championships in Calgary, where they helped secure a silver medal in the Overall Team Event. Their Jr. Pan Am performances build on the momentum from that success.

Overall and Wakeboard Events Still to Come

Canada continues to compete strongly across multiple disciplines. Jake Chambers (BC) is currently sitting 3rd overall heading into the Overall Finals, while Kate Pinsonneault (BC) is sitting in 4th overall. Both will compete for Overall medals tomorrow, August 21, 2025.

On the wakeboard side, Jakob Taylor (BC) qualified directly into the finals, while Baye Hoctor-Duncan (ON) battled through the LCQ but narrowly missed out on a finals spot. Jakob will ride in the Wakeboard Finals on August 21, 2025.

Strong Performances Across the Board

Canadian athletes showed grit, talent, and determination throughout the preliminary rounds and the first set of finals, delivering standout performances that highlight the depth of Canada’s next generation of water skiers and wakeboarders. With Overall and Wakeboard finals still to come, Team Canada continues to represent on the international stage.

For more information: 2025 Jr. Pan Am Games Results