Driver Fighting For His Life After Serious Collision On Kennisis Lake Road

Members of the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Fire and EMS, attended the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision on Kennisis Lake Road.

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at approximately 6:43 p.m., the Haliburton Highlands OPP received a call from EMS related to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck on Kennisis Lake Road, near Marigold Road, in Dysart. The lone driver, a 28-year-old male from Minden, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kennisis Lake Road was closed for several hours, between Marigold Road and Redkenn Road, as members of the OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has video/dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Haliburton Highlands OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or ontariocrimestoppers.ca to remain anonymous.