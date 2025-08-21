Seeking Community Input For The Huntsville Public Library Master Plan

The Huntsville Public Library is seeking public input to influence the development of the Library’s Master Plan which will guide the strategic direction for the next 20 years. The survey is open on myhuntsville.ca and closes on September 5, 2025. In addition to the more traditional questions, the survey page also has a Brainstorming Idea Board for deeper, more meaningful community engagement and feedback that is truly reflective of the community’s priorities.

This plan will guide the planning, budgeting, implementation, and service delivery of the library, with the aim to enhance the library’s services, promote literacy, improve residents’ quality of life, and contribute to a stronger sense of community. With the help of Huntsville residents, service providers, and user groups, the Master Plan will detail the current and future needs and be used to develop strategies to optimize spaces and assets, expand programming, and integrate what is already available but potentially under-utilized.

The final Master Plan will be based on research into community needs, population changes, trends, services, as well as public input.

At the end of the survey, there is an option to provide contact details, separate from the survey response, to be entered into a draw for $100 in Downtown Dollars.