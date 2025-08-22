Back-to-School: Hunger Hits Ontario Classrooms

As thousands of students in Ontario are heading back to class, Breakfast Club of Canada, the country’s largest school food provider, is witnessing a record number of children attending supported breakfast programs. Indeed, at least one in three children in the country affirm arriving at school feeling hungry almost every day. Faced with this reality, the organization is launching a fundraising campaign and calling on the population of Ontario to join the movement to help feed children.

In the context of rising food insecurity, soaring food prices, increased cost of living, and the added burden of tariffs, families across Ontario are facing impossible choices, which directly impact the well-being of the youth and their capacity to learn. Today, nearly one in three children lives in a food-insecure household, a crisis so severe that several cities, including Toronto, Kingston, and Mississauga, have officially declared food insecurity a state of emergency in recent months. Despite the recent governmental commitments, this ongoing crisis is putting unprecedented strain on schools and nonprofits, including Breakfast Club of Canada, as more families turn to school food programs.

“Behind these numbers lies immense potential: talents, voices and dreams are at risk due to a lack of access to nutritious food. Breakfast programs are not a universal solution to today’s challenges, but they remain a beneficial intervention for thousands of students throughout the school year,” says Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO of Breakfast Club of Canada. “Every child deserves an equal chance to success, no matter their circumstances,” he adds.

A seat at the table for equality

Breakfast Club of Canada and its community partners have seen an average 30% increase in the number of children served in existing breakfast programs over the past few years in Ontario. Today, over 650,000 children benefit from a nutritious breakfast through over 3,200 school nutrition programs supported by the Club and its partners, and the demand continues to grow. “We recognize the efforts and initiatives from all levels of government, especially through the National School Food Program, that played an important role in helping schools respond to growing needs. Despite this important step, now more than ever, support from all sectors is essential to maintain and expand programs that ensure every child starts their day with the nourishment they need,” says Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Director of Government Relations at Breakfast Club of Canada. “Whether in urban centres or remote regions, all students deserve access to nutritious food at school to support their development and learning. This is an issue that concerns us all,” she adds. Indeed, the Club has observed that one in three schools across the province identifies access to healthy, affordable food as a daily challenge.

Education is essential. So is nutritious food. Let’s make the choice to help feed children at school.

Proud of its 30-year history, Breakfast Club of Canada supports a variety of operational models through First Nations partners, as well as Student Nutrition Ontario and its network of regional lead agencies. The Club is committed to continuing this support while ensuring that every breakfast includes the key components of Canada’s Food Guide (protein, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains) as well as promoting local food sourcing and food sovereignty within communities.

Breakfast Club of Canada is calling on Ontarians to join this movement of solidarity and believe in the power of breakfast. Starting today, anyone can help a child reach their full potential by texting “CLUB” to 20222 or by donating at breakfastclubcanada.org/back-to-school.

For this important fundraising campaign, the Club can also count on the generosity of the MTY Foundation, which will match all donations until October 31. To build awareness, ads will be broadcast on TV, online, and across social media throughout the campaign. Together, let’s help children reach their full potential.