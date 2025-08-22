OPP Find Impaired Driver With Drugs In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has taken another impaired driver off Muskoka roads.

On August 20, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols on Muskoka Road 169 near Shady Lane in Gravenhurst and noticed a vehicle travelling in an unsafe manner. The officer conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 27-year-old Caleb Godfrey of Oshawa, ON with Impaired Operation- Drug, Failure/Refusal to Comply with Demand, Possession of Schedule I Substance (opioid) X 6.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 14, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.