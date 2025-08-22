Lake Of Bays Adds Enhancements To Water Management After Feedback From Community

Many families have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the new Babb Family Splash Pad, and Township staff acknowledge that the wait has been longer than expected. Following feedback from community members, the design was adjusted to include additional environmental enhancements, which required extra time to complete.

“I know many families have been excited for the splash pad, and it’s frustrating to have to wait especially during such hot summer days,” said Scott MacKinnon, Director of Parks & Facilities. “Recently, a group of folks from our community who were passionate about what more could be done brought forward some great ideas. We listened and agreed that by taking a little extra time now, we can create a space that’s not only fun for kids but also sets a new bar for recreation and environmental care.”

While the original design met all Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) requirements for water intake, treatment, and disposal, the Township chose to go above and beyond by installing a water recirculation system. Key enhancements include:

· A recirculating system that reuses water rather than continually drawing from the nearby river.

· A reservoir tank to capture discarded water for reuse in other applications.

The reclaimed water will be available for secondary uses, including future irrigation of the park’s landscaping and supporting the fire department with pumper truck training.

Construction on the enhanced system is nearing completion. While an opening date has not yet been confirmed, staff are working diligently to move the project forward and remain optimistic that the splash pad will be ready for community use late this season.

In the meantime, staff encourage the public to enjoy the adjacent Babb Family Playground, which is open and already welcoming children of all ages.

Be the first to know the splash pad’s opening date by subscribing at engage.lakeofbays.on.ca, where you can also learn more about the project and share your feedback.