Key Infrastructure Projects To Begin In Lagoon City Area

The Township of Ramara is advising the community that construction activity will begin in the Lagoon City area on two major infrastructure projects: extending sanitary sewer service to several local roads and rebuilding Bridge 201 on Poplar Crescent.

Preparation for the sanitary sewer extension project will begin in the next few days with construction signage installation, followed by test drilling; full contractor mobilization is anticipated following the Labour Day weekend. Work on the bridge project is expected to begin in mid-September.

“We know these projects have major impacts on residents,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “As we move forward, our focus is on working closely with our contractors to manage the construction as efficiently as possible, while ensuring residents receive clear and timely information throughout the process.”

Ramara Servicing Connect: Maple Trail, Lone Birch Trail, Ridge Avenue and Simcoe Road Servicing Project

This project will install a new low-pressure sanitary sewer system to extend municipal sanitary sewer services to properties in the area, complete road reconstruction, and restore impacted areas on Ridge Avenue, Lone Birch Trail, Maple Trail, and a portion of Simcoe Road (see attached project location map). The work is expected to be substantially completed by late November 2025, with final restoration in spring 2026.

While streets will remain open to local traffic and emergency vehicles, lane closures, single-lane alternating traffic, and temporary driveway access restrictions can be expected at times. Traffic control staff and signage will be in place to guide vehicles safely through the work zones.

This local improvement project (user funded) was awarded to K.J. Excavating Inc. by Ramara Council on June 2, 2025. Property owners directly impacted by the sewer project have received notices with detailed information on timelines, impacts, and contact information for questions. Details regarding the project are available at www.ramara.ca/sewerconnect.

Bridge 201 Reconstruction

In mid-September, the Township will also begin the reconstruction of Bridge 201 on Poplar Crescent, over Turtle Lagoon between Pinetree Court and Turtle Path in Lagoon City (see attached project location map). This work will replace existing bridge culverts, complete structural repairs, and improve guide rails and the road surface.

The majority of construction is expected to be completed by mid-December 2025. More information on the bridge project, including traffic plans, detour routes, and timing, will be provided closer to the start date once the contractor has finalized the construction schedule.

Property owners in the area will receive notices with detailed information on timelines, impacts, and contact information for questions closer to the construction date.

The project was awarded to Four Brothers Construction by Ramara Council on July 25, 2025.

The Township and its contractors will work to minimize disruption to residents and businesses in the area. Both projects will involve active construction zones, so residents and visitors are asked to follow posted signage, plan for possible delays, and use extra caution when travelling near work sites.

For more information, visit www.ramara.ca or follow the Township of Ramara on social media.