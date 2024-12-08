Severn Township Resident Charged With Impaired On Hwy. 12

A traffic complaint by a member of the public has led to an impaired arrest by the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

On December 7, 2024, just after 7:00 pm, officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint on Highway 12 near Horseshoe Valley Road in Oro-Medonte Township. Upon arriving, officers located the accused who was attempting to get back into their vehicle and was being spoken to by several concerned citizens. The accused was arrested and brought to the Orillia OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Jose Barcelos, 64-year-old from Severn Township, has been charged with Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their drivers licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.