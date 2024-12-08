Kent Park Public Art Project – Meet The Artist And Help Shape His Vision In Huntsville

Come out on December 11 and meet Bryan Faubert, the artist selected for the Kent Park Public Art Project. Learn about Faubert’s art practice, and what the artist plans to fabricate and install in the busy community gathering place of Kent Park. Faubert will use this as an opportunity to gather public input on which animals best represent our community.

Which animals would you choose to represent Huntsville? Have your say at the workshop. For those who would like to give their input ahead of time or cannot attend in person, complete this short survey on MyHuntsville.ca.

Limited-edition replicas of his proposed sculptures will be available at the workshop to take home on a first-come, first-served basis. Stay afterwards for an artmaking workshop in a printed matter production technique.

Event Details – Kent Park Public Art Project – Meet the Artist

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HFA) Studio – 58 Main St. – off Dara Howell Way (across from River Mill Park)