OSPCA Aims To Find Loving Homes For 500 Animals During Its Adoption Campaign

This holiday season, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is spreading cheer for animals in need through its iAdopt for the Holidays campaign. Running now through Dec. 24, the campaign aims to find loving homes for 500 animals across Ontario, including 60 at the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre.

Why adopt this holiday season?

For those considering adding a furry friend to their family, the holiday season can be the purr-fect time. With more people home during the holidays, animals can adjust to their forever homes with extra attention and care.

Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition.

To see animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

Support animals in need, even if you can’t adopt

If you can’t adopt, there are still many ways to support animals in need. Donations help provide shelter and care for animals waiting for their forever homes. Every donation makes a meaningful impact.

Additionally, animal lovers can shop Paws & Give™, the Ontario SPCA’s online giving store, which offers a range of products perfect for both pets and their people. From toys for shelter animals to holiday gift packs for cats and dogs, each purchase supports the Ontario SPCA’s work to give animals in need a second chance.

Visit ontariospca.ca to donate or shop Paws & Give™ today.

“We’re hoping to make this season merry and bright for animals in our care,” says Lindsey Bunn, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “With so many deserving animals waiting for their forever homes, we’re encouraging families to consider adoption this holiday season if they’ve been thinking of adding a furry friend to their life. Help us empty our animal centre so these deserving animals can spend the holidays with their new families.”