Severn Resident Wins $80,231 With Poker Lotto All In

Wendy Cook of Severn anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $75,231.80 on July 27, 2022. She also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her POKER LOTTO play, bringing her total winnings to $80,231.80.

Wendy, a retiree, said she has been a regular lottery player for decades, and won $100,000 on a Holiday INSTANT ticket in 2019.

“When I looked up at the screen and saw $80,000, I thought ‘oh my God!’ I was so excited. My mind started racing,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “Even though I won before, I would still dream about winning. I feel very grateful for this,” she said.

Wendy shared the good news with family through a series of phone calls. “My kids were so happy for me. I went home to tell my husband and he was surprised and happy.”

She plans to pay some bills and celebrate this win with family by gathering for a meal and spending some time together.

The winning ticket was purchased at J’s Variety on Laclie Street in Orillia.