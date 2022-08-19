Town Of Huntsville Update To 2022 Municipal Election Accessibility

Internet and telephone voting was selected to ensure that all voters have an extensive and equal opportunity to cast their vote using an accessible and convenient method.

Persons with disabilities will be able to cast their vote, without having to travel, from the comfort and convenience of their own home thereby providing the principles of independence and equality of opportunity.

For electors wishing to vote with the assistance of an Election Official, the Election Help Centre will be located at 37 Main Street East, Huntsville and will be equipped with touch screens, computers and telephones.

Beginning October 17 at 10:00 a.m. through to October 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., electors will be able to cast their vote for the 2022 Municipal Election by internet or telephone.

Voter Information Letters will be mailed out to those on the Voters’ List the first week of October.

Expanded Services:

Upon request to the Clerk, an elector may request their Voter Information letter be provided in an alternate format.

At the discretion of the Clerk, a request may be considered for an election official to travel to a location with a mobile kiosk to assist electors who require accommodations on the following dates

Monday, October 17th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 20th from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, October 21st from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.