Storms in the GTA caused house fires on Saturday night in Mississauga and Brampton.

Several residents have been forced from their homes after significant flooding on the 7th flood of an apartment building in Mississauga. 39 units have been damaged.

OPP say a golfer has died after he was injured at a golf course in Erin Ontario during Saturday night’s storm. Several trees were downed by the violent storm, one of which brought down a hydro line that prompted the man’s pick-up truck to catch fire. The man took a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire. However, he was electrocuted by one of the downed wires.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes, Ont. (044710)

Severe thunderstorm watch continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms today into this evening.

The strongest of these thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h, hail size up to 2 cm and heavy rain of 50 mm within one hour.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.