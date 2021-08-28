Check Out This Amazing Condo For Sale At Touchstone Resort

Introducing one of the nicest, premium units nestled in the exclusive Touchstone Resort on Lake Muskoka. A sublime 4 Beds, 4 Baths condo including separate one-bedroom lock-off unit. Stunning views of the beauty of Lake Muskoka. The unit begins with a grand foyer. Enter the massive great room combined with the kitchen and walk out to the deck overlooking Lake Muskoka. Just off the great room is a windowed dining area. The bedrooms are split between the second and third floors for maximum comfort and privacy. The Master bedroom on the main floor with an ensuite. The second and third bedrooms are right above the primary bedroom. The expensive Fourth bedroom features an ensuite bath with a walk-in rain shower and a deep soaking tub. Walkout to your private open deck from this bedroom with stunning views. Touchstone resort is a great place to Stay, Play, Eat, Relax, Spa, Celebrate. Residents have access to amenities that include a fitness center, private sandy beach, outdoor two pools, Hot Tub, spa, nature trails, and much more. Touchstone Resort offers a fully managed rental program for this investment.

