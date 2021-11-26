Several Charges Laid In Connection With Stolen Vehicle In Minden Hills

Haliburton Highlands OPP have charged a female with multiple charges after a stolen vehicle investigation.

On November 24, 2021, at 9 a.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Minden Hills Township.

Shortly after midnight on November 25 that same vehicle passed through a RIDE spot check that officers were conducting on Highway 118 in Dysart et al Township.

As a result of the investigation, Shelby Montgomery, 30 years-of-age, of no fixed address has been charged with the following:

– Operation while prohibited

– Flight from Peace Officer

– Fail to comply with probation

– Fail to comply with release order

– Fail to comply with undertaking

– Theft Over $5000 of Motor Vehicle

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

– Possession of a Controlled Substance

The accused continues to appear in court.