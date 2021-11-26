Several Charges Laid In Connection With Stolen Vehicle In Minden Hills

Haliburton Highlands OPP have charged a female with multiple charges after a stolen vehicle investigation.
On November 24, 2021, at 9 a.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in Minden Hills Township.
Shortly after midnight on November 25 that same vehicle passed through a RIDE spot check that officers were conducting on Highway 118 in Dysart et al Township.
As a result of the investigation, Shelby Montgomery, 30 years-of-age, of no fixed address has been charged with the following:
– Operation while prohibited
– Flight from Peace Officer
– Fail to comply with probation
– Fail to comply with release order
– Fail to comply with undertaking
– Theft Over $5000 of Motor Vehicle
– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
The accused continues to appear in court.