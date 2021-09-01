Several Charges Laid After Three Search Warrants In Orillia

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged six people and seized a quantity of cocaine, after executing three search warrants on residences in the City of Orillia.

On August 31, 2021, shortly before midnight, the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of the Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed three search warrants on three different residences on Elgin Street, Orillia. As a result, quantities of cocaine and Canadian currency were seized and six individuals were arrested and charged.

Treyvon English, age 18, of Etobicoke, Violet Brown, age 30, of Orillia, Jessica Henry, age 31, of Orillia and Nicole Vivian, age 37, of Orillia, have all been charged with Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

In addition, Akeem James, age 18, of Scarborough and Katherine Sauve, age 50, of Orillia, have been charged with Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine and Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – under $5000.

A court date is set for the end of October.