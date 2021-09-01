OLG’s New Proline+ Online Sportsbook Hits $1Million In Wagers In Less Than A Week

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is pleased to announce that in less than a full week of operation it has already processed over $1 million in bets on the new PROLINE+ online sportsbook. The only legal online sportsbook in Ontario launched last Friday and Ontario bettors have been eagerly checking things out since. Early results show bettors are excited to have a trusted option to place a bet on a single event, as approximately 74 per cent of wagers accepted through Tuesday evening were singles.

In fact, the very first bet to come in on the new PROLINE+ was a single wager on a professional baseball game (Minnesota vs. Milwaukee) and baseball has continued to dominate the betting action. Bets on baseball, football and soccer have accounted for almost 82 per cent of the wagering since launch. PROLINE+ has also seen plenty of live betting action as well – nearly 37 per cent of bets placed have occurred while the games were in-progress.

“Ontario bettors had been waiting for a best-in-class option to place bets and that’s exactly what OLG has delivered with PROLINE+,” said Dave Pridmore, OLG Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “This product is competitive and exciting and players are seeing that. We’re experiencing excellent engagement with those who registered early, and we only expect to see the number of new users increase as word about PROLINE+ continues to spread, particularly as the American football season gets underway next week.”

PROLINE+ is available online on any device and features dynamic, competitive odds, new sports and markets and new ways to bet including single event and live betting. There are thousands of betting options available at any time including all major North American sports leagues and some major international sports. PROLINE+ is the only legal online sportsbook in Ontario, reinvesting 100 per cent of proceeds for provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. PROLINE+ also promotes responsible gambling and features player tools and educational materials from OLG’s globally recognized PlaySmart program. An active OLG.ca account is required and players must be 19 years of age or older and located in Ontario.