Forest Fire North Of Shawanaga Landing Road

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northeast region by Wednesday late afternoon.

Parry Sound 10 was confirmed late this afternoon approximately half a kilometre north of Shawanaga Landing Road. It is not yet under control at 0.2 of a hectare. There are currently eight other active fires in the region. Five of these are being observed, two are under control, and one is being held. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region this afternoon, except for a few areas that are showing a high hazard, they are located: south of Opasatika; north of Lake Nipissing and northward to Kirkland Lake; east of Mattawa – eastward to Carleton Place and reaching as far south as Marlbank (including the eastern half of Algonquin Park).

To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfir

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.

Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.

Fire numbers and online information