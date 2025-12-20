Several Charges Laid After Driver Fails To Stop For Orillia OPP

A traffic stop conducted by a member of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has resulted in several Criminal Charges.

On December 16, 2025, just after 1:30 am, an officer conducting proactive patrol attempted to stop a motor vehicle in the area of University Avenue and Diana Drive in the City of Orillia for a Highway Traffic Act violation. Rather than stopping, the vehicle continued, and more officers began patrolling the area to locate the suspect vehicle. Soon thereafter, the suspect vehicle was located parked at a nearby residence with the driver inside. The driver was arrested at the scene for Impaired Operation and other driving offences, and they were transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Jacob Paul (20) of Barrie, is facing the following charges:

– Flight from peace officer

– Dangerous operation

– Operation while impaired and

– Operation while impaired – 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date. Their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.