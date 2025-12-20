Southern Georgian Bay OPP Lay Impaired Driving Charges in Two Separate Incidents

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two separate impaired driving incidents in the past days, resulting in charges against drivers.

On December 11, 2025, at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had slid backward into a ditch on Dawson Sideroad in Tiny Township.

Officers arrived on scene and located an occupant inside the still-running vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, police observed strong signs of impairment and noted alcohol containers inside the vehicle. The individual was arrested and transported to the detachment for breath testing.

As a result of this investigation, Kirk Rae, 57 years of Innisfil, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation While Over 80 Milligrams

On December 12, 2025, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers received information regarding a possible impaired driver in the parking lot of a plaza on Midland Avenue in the Town of Midland.

Officers, already on foot patrol in the area, approached the described vehicle, which was parked in an unusual manner. They identified the driver inside a convenience store. When the individual exited the store and attempted to drive away, officers intercepted them. During a discussion, signs of impairment were observed. The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of this investigation, Monika Galnert, 67 years of Midland, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Operation While Impaired

Resist Police Officer

The accused parties from the above occurrences were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date. Upon being charged with impaired driving, the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving is a serious threat to public safety and is never worth the risk. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. Together, we can keep our roads safe for everyone.