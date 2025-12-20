Habitat For Humanity ReStore Celebrates Grand Opening At New Huntsville Location

Despite wintry conditions, spirits were high on December 19 as

community members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new Habitat

for Humanity ReStore at 55 Kinton Avenue in Huntsville.

A long-standing fixture in the Huntsville community, the ReStore has relocated from

its former King William Street location and is one of five stores operated by Habitat

for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. The new location offers more retail space and

improved access for donation drop-offs, creating a brighter, more accessible

shopping experience. Shoppers can explore a wide selection of home improvement

materials, furniture, appliances, lighting, and décor, along with expanded book and

media offerings and a dedicated clothing section.

Scott Aitchison, Member of Parliament for Parry Sound-Muskoka, cut the ribbon to

officially open the new store, “what’s most important about this ReStore is that it’s

part of an organization focused on housing, housing that’s accessible to people.

Affordable housing has been a significant challenge in Muskoka for more than a

decade. Through my work nationally with Habitat, I see the impact firsthand, and I

love the idea of Habitat Gateway North showing the rest of the country what’s

possible. By working together, we can continue addressing the housing crisis and

lifting people up across Parry Sound–Muskoka.”

“ReStore does such important work in the community,” says Kimberley Woodcock,

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North CEO. “The new location allows us to

better serve Huntsville and area residents by providing a wide selection of goods,

and as a social enterprise, proceeds from sales support Habitat’s build and

renovation projects. It’s all about fostering strength, stability, and self-reliance

through affordable housing and equity-building programs. We’re especially excited

to be delivering our first six-plex in Gravenhurst, which is a milestone for Habitat,

and for the community.”

The ReStore is fully stocked with corporate and private product donations. The

store is open for shopping Monday to Saturday, 10 AM to 5 PM. Donations are

accepted from 9 AM and during shopping hours, and free pickup is available for

larger items by booking online at habitatgatewaynorth.com/request-a-pickup/ or by

calling the store at 705-788-0305.