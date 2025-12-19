An Evening To Shine The Light Raises $196,000 For Waypoint And New Dementia Fund

An Evening to Shine the Light illuminated the Midland Cultural Centre on Friday, Nov. 21, bringing together community members for an unforgettable night of music, connection and philanthropy. The event welcomed 150 guests and raised an impressive $196,000 in support of Waypoint’s programs and services, as well as the newly launched Dementia Fund.

Guests were treated to a captivating performance by Canadian singer/songwriter and Juno Award nominee Peter Patz, whose artistry set the tone for an evening dedicated to hope and impact. The intimate concert experience, paired with the generosity of attendees and supporters, made the night a resounding success.

“It was inspiring to see so many caring and compassionate people gathered together to make an impact on mental illness, addictions and dementia care in our communities,” said Co-Chair Laurene Hilderley. “The food was delicious, the volunteers were charming hosts, and Peter Katz’s music and storytelling created a fun and hopeful evening of community.”

Proceeds from An Evening to Shine the Light will directly support Waypoint’s essential mental health and addiction programs and services, while also helping to advance care, research, and innovation through the Dementia Fund — addressing the growing needs of individuals and families affected by dementia.

The organizing committee extends heartfelt thanks to all attendees, donors, sponsors and volunteers, whose support made the evening possible. Together, the community demonstrated the power of coming together to make a meaningful difference.

For more information about Waypoint and how to support its programs and the Dementia Fund, please visit waypointcentre.ca.