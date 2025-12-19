OSMH Thanks Artworks For Cancer Foundation For Bringing Beauty And Comfort To Oncology Patients

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) is proud to acknowledge the generous contribution of the Artworks for Cancer Foundation, which recently installed more than 20 pieces of vibrant artwork in the hospital’s oncology department.

For many patients undergoing chemotherapy, treatment can be a long and challenging experience. The addition of these beautiful pieces provides a welcome distraction and a sense of comfort during their time in the unit.

This initiative is especially meaningful because the oncology department is located in one of the hospital’s older areas, without windows. Instead of facing a blank concrete wall, patients now have inspiring and colorful art to focus on—helping transform the environment into one that feels more hopeful and healing.

“Art has the power to change how we feel,” said Shantelle Pollon, Manager of the Oncology Unit at OSMH. “For patients diagnosed with cancer, the emotional journey is just as significant as the physical one. Surrounding them with beauty and creativity can lift spirits, reduce stress, and provide moments of peace during difficult times.”

Research has shown that art in healthcare settings can positively influence mood, reduce anxiety, and even improve overall well-being. At OSMH, this installation reflects our commitment to holistic care—recognizing that healing is not only about medicine, but also about creating an environment that nurtures hope.

OSMH extends heartfelt thanks to the Artworks for Cancer Foundation for their generosity and vision. Their contribution is making a real difference in the lives of patients and families who need it most.