Ramara Community Comes Together To Support The 2025 Feeding Families Campaign

The Township of Ramara extends its sincere thanks to residents, businesses and community partners who came together in support of the 2025 Feeding Families Campaign.

As many families continue to feel the impact of rising costs, the Ramara community once again demonstrated its generosity and care for neighbours in need. Through monetary and gift card donations, as well as contributions of toys, mitts, hats and scarves, the campaign raised more than $9,500, helping to bring warmth and comfort to local families during the holiday season.

“Ramara is a community that consistently shows up for one another,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “The success of the Feeding Families Campaign, along with the many other holiday drives and charitable efforts taking place across our community, demonstrates how deeply our residents, businesses and community organizations care. Whether through donations, volunteer time or supporting local initiatives, this generosity makes a meaningful difference for Ramara families in need.”

The Township would like to recognize the community partners whose efforts and generosity played a significant role in the campaign’s success, including the Mara-Brechin Legion, Susan Potalivo, the Brechin & District Lions Club, the Ramara Firefighters Association, Ramara Fire and Rescue Services and the Ramara Township Public Library.

The Township also thanks the many local businesses, organizations and residents who contributed to the campaign. Each donation, large or small, helped support families across Ramara and demonstrated the community’s commitment to looking out for one another.

The Feeding Families Campaign ran from Nov. 24 to Dec. 15, 2025, with a fundraising goal of $10,000. Including this year’s donations, the Feeding Families Campaign has raised more than $60,000 to support families across Ramara.

To learn more about the Feeding Families Campaign, visit ramara.ca/FeedingFamilies.