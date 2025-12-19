Drugs Seized And Charges Laid In Minden

The Haliburton Highlands detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two individuals following a traffic stop in Minden.

On Saturday, December 6, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP and the Central Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team of the OPP, were dispatched to an impaired driver call in Minden. Two people were arrested, and a quantity of suspected Controlled Drugs and Substances were located.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Potts, 33 years-of-age of Oshawa, has been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance – 3 counts

· Possession of break in instruments

· Possessing counterfeit money

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Failure to comply with probation order

And further, Maria Teresa NICOLI, 34 years-of-age of Oshawa, has been charged with:

· Possession of a schedule I substance – 3 counts

· Possession of break in instruments

· Possessing counterfeit money

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Drive while under suspension

Approximately 4.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, 29.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3 grams of suspected cocaine, and over 950 grams of suspected marihuana were seized as a result of the investigation.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

If you have any information that may assist officers or if you were the victim of property crime, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with reference number E251642098. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Kawartha/Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at www.khcrimestoppers.com .