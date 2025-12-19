Huntsville OPP Charges Additional Suspect In July Home Invasion, Others Still At-Large

OPP Charges Additional Suspect, Others Still At-Large

A seventh person has been arrested and charged in connection with a home invasion in the Hillside area, east of Huntsville. Police continue to search for additional suspects and a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, shortly before 5:00 a.m., officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of an armed home invasion at a private residence in the Hillside area. As the situation developed, the investigation extended beyond the original location, prompting the closure of Highway 11 in both directions between Severn River Road and Coopers Falls Road, and between Canning Road and Graham Road. A hold-and-secure order was issued during the incident.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Syrus Hamilton, age 25 of Toronto, was charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

• Robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited),

• Kidnapping while using certain firearms – confined,

• Kidnapping while using firearm – confine,

• Forcible confinement, – two counts

• Assault with a weapon,

• Pointing a firearm,

• Firearm – use while committing offence,

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,

• Break, enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence,

• Uttering threats – case death or bodily harm,

• Theft of a motor vehicle,

• Conspiracy to commit indictable offence,

• Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court,

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Thursday, December 18, 2025.

Investigators believe additional suspects, who may be armed and dangerous, remain at-large. Police are also seeking a stolen silver Honda CRV with Ontario plate CZFE 895. If seen, call 9-1-1 and do not approach. The OPP urges the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to police.

The Huntsville OPP Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Anyone with any information that may assist this investigation is asked to contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or [ontariocrimestoppers.ca]ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.