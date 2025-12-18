Enbridge Gas Teams Up With Ramara Fire To Reduce Fire And Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Enbridge Gas Ontario and Ramara Fire and Rescue Services announced they are working together to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.

The Township of Ramara received 150 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero, a public education campaign with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that will provide more than 14,200 alarms to residents in 75 communities across Ontario.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $450,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over the past 17 years, the program has provided more than 115,000 alarms to Ontario fire departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

“Carbon monoxide alarms play a vital role as a second line of defence against this invisible threat, often called ‘the silent killerʼ,” said Andrew Craig, Supervisor Operations, Enbridge Gas. “Proper maintenance of fuel-burning appliances is the most effective way to prevent carbon monoxide exposure. We’re proud to support our communities by raising awareness and helping Ontarians take simple, proactive steps to stay safe in their homes.”

“Each day, fire departments focus their efforts on educating the public about the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their home. The objective of Safe Community Project Zero, is to deliver these alarms to areas where they are needed most,” said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the FMPFSC. “It is a program that not only helps fire departments raise awareness about the legal requirement to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed in all Ontario homes, but also reinforces the critical role they play in saving lives.”

“Effective January 1, 2026, the Ontario Fire Code will more vigilantly address the silent killer in our homes with new legislation requiring the installation of carbon monoxide alarms on every level that contains a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace, or an attached garage,” said Tony Stong, Ramara Fire Chief. “As we work to meet these new safety requirements, it is because of great corporate citizens like Enbridge that we are able to support the needs of our community. Their donation of 150 combination smoke and CO alarms allows us to proactively address the need for early detection, and ultimately, Project Zero will translate into lives saved.”