Raso Family Donates $1,200 In Memory Of Son To Support Firefighters

The Township of Lake of Bays extends sincere thanks to the Raso family for their continued commitment to community safety and wellness.

On December 16, 2025, Angelo Raso visited Station 3 Hillside to present a $1,200 cheque to the Fire Department. The donation was made in memory of his son, Johnny, who tragically passed away in 2018 from a fentanyl overdose.

This marks another contribution from the Raso family, whose annual Bella Lake horseshoe tournament fundraiser continues to raise funds for the department that responded to their son’s call. As in previous years, the donation will be directed toward mental health and peer support training for firefighters.

The Township is grateful for the Raso family’s ongoing generosity and advocacy, which strengthens first responder wellness and helps build a safer, more resilient community.