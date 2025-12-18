Driver Charged With Impaired After Collision On Highway 124

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired driving.

On December 13, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m. the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 124 in McDougall Township. Officers attended and initiated an impaired driving investigation.

Rebecca McMinn, 26 years-of-age of Bradford-West Gwillimbury was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 29, 2026. The accused was also issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.