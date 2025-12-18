Bracebridge OPP Arrest Three After $3500 LCBO Theft

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged three individuals in relation to a theft from a Huntsville retail location.

On December 17, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were made aware of a theft that had occurred in Huntsville, ON, where the suspects made off with almost $3500.00 worth of alcohol products from a retail location. Given the nature of the theft, Bracebridge officers conducted proactive patrols of the Bracebridge store, located on Muskoka Road 118.

At 9:45 p.m., police located the suspect vehicle, along with the three suspects, in a commercial parking lot on Muskoka Road 118, near the possible targeted store. One suspect attempted to flee on foot and was quickly arrested. The remaining two suspects fled in their vehicle, however returned to the area at 3:00 a.m. Diligence on the part of the officers not only located the suspect vehicle but brought the two remaining suspects safely into custody.

Police have charged 28-year-old Davinder Singh, of Brampton, ON with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break In Instruments

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to Comply with Release Order X 2

Careless Driving

Police have also charged 24-year-old Sandeep Cheema of Woolwich Township, ON with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Flight from Peace Officer

And 30-year-old Tarwinder Singh of Toronto, ON with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Break In Instruments

Obstruct Peace Officer

All three individuals have been held for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 18, 2025 to answer to their charges.