District Of Muskoka Receives $500,000 Anonymous Donation For Paramedics Services

Anonymous $500,000 donation will strengthen emergency response across Muskoka

The District Municipality of Muskoka has received an extraordinary $500,000 donation, one of the largest private gifts ever made to the municipality. The donation is a major boost to Muskoka Paramedic Services just in time for the holiday season.

The anonymous donation will be used to strengthen emergency response and patient care across Muskoka.

“This incredible act of generosity is a true gift for our entire community,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman. “This donation will directly support our paramedics and help ensure they have the tools they need to continue saving lives across Muskoka. We are deeply honoured by the trust placed in us.”

The donors shared that their decision was based on a belief in helping others and giving back to the community. The donation will be used to support priority equipment and vehicle investments for Muskoka Paramedic Services. These enhancements will directly benefit front-line paramedics and reflect the donors’ intent to strengthen emergency care across the community.

“We are beyond grateful for this support to our service. It is humbling to witness such remarkable generosity from our community,” said JC Gilbert, Chief of Muskoka Paramedic Services. “This gift will make a meaningful difference for both our paramedics and the people they serve.”

Learn more about Muskoka Paramedic Services by visiting www.muskoka.on.ca/paramedic-services.