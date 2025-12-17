IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka Returns July 5th

Triathlon Ontario, the recognized Provincial Sport Governing Body for Multisport, announced the host venues for its 2026 Long Course Series. The Long Course Series is celebrating its 11th year since its inception in 2015 and is the only one of its kind in Canada that offers a provincial competition specifically for Age Groupers. The 2026 Series consists of all three of Ontario’s sanctioned long course races. Athletes score points based on their placing in each race up to 20 placings within their age group. The two “half” distance races are weighted equally, while IRONMAN Canada-Ottawa will be worth 1.5x the points. An athlete’s best two races count toward the Triathlon Ontario Long Course Series Championship. There are two categories, Age Group (39 and under) and Masters (40 and over). Niagara Falls Barrelman will serve as Long Course Triathlon Provincial Championships and results from that race are used as part of the tiebreaker points calculation. Venues

1) IRONMAN 70.3 Muskoka – July 5

3) IRONMAN Canada-Ottawa – August 2

4) Niagara Falls Barrelman – September 20 Eligibility

Athletes must be 2026 Triathlon Ontario members in order for their results to count within the standings. Athletes that hold an IRONMAN Pro License are not eligible as this is an Age Group competition.