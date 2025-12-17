Ramara Fire Awarded Grant From Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation For Critical Equipment

New equipment for the Ramara Fire Department was unveiled today thanks to generous grant funding received from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

The Township of Ramara received funding in the amount of $44,700 to purchase a Matrice 350 RTK Aircraft drone equipped with search and rescue (SAR) technology, including a thermal imaging camera, spotlight, speaker, and enhanced carrying capabilities.

“On behalf of the Township of Ramara, I want to extend our sincere thanks to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada for this generous grant,” said Mayor Basil Clarke. “With the support of the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Orillia, our Fire Department now has access to advanced drone technology that will significantly enhance our search and rescue capabilities. This investment helps ensure our first responders have the tools they need to protect our community with greater efficiency, accuracy, and safety.”

“This drone dramatically enhances our ability to respond to emergencies throughout Ramara,” said Tony Stong, Fire Chief. “Thanks to the support of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, Ramara Fire and Rescue Services will be able to leverage advanced technology with thermal imaging and communication tools that give us immediate, accurate information in the field, helping our crews locate people faster and operate more safely.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded more than $5.7 million grants to public safety organizations throughout Canada since 2015.

“The things you do as a business matter,” said Ravish Shah, local Firehouse Subs franchisee. “At Firehouse Subs Orillia, we are thankful for the opportunity to donate to the community. If you can help one person, you have achieved something in your life, not just as a business, but as a member of the community.”