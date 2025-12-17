Hockey Fights Hunger In Huntsville – Come Watch, Cheer And Donate

On December 19, 2025 at 11:30am at the Jack Bionda Arena, the Huntsville High School Hoyas will challenge the Huntsville O.P.P. Detachment to a charity hockey game. The game is likely to be a spirited one, if the intensity of past games is repeated! Come see the Huntsville O.P.P. Officers display their new team jerseys thanks to the generosity of our community partner, capstone Venture

The true winner of this event will not be the team with the most goals, but rather the Corner Lighthouse Foodbank. Students and members of the public who attend to watch are asked to think about those in our community in need and bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

The Huntsville O.P.P. want to express their thanks to teacher/coach Graham Yeo for his hard work in preparing his team, the officials and volunteers to make this a great community event. We also want to express our thanks to the Town of Huntsville for the use of the Jack Bionda arena for this event.

The Huntsville O.P.P. is committed to being proactive in our community and with our youth. We have so many partners all working towards making Huntsville the best community to call home. If you want to show our community pride, come out to watch the game! No one individual or service can do it all. We need community partners; citizens and neighbours; agencies and police to build and encourage community safety and well-being.

The Huntsville OPP is committed to serving our province. If you have any information about crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To report minor occurrences online please visit www.opp.ca/reporting. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.