Seven People Recently Rescued From Lake Simcoe

The York Regional Police Marine Unit with other marine units across the province are reminding residents that ice conditions on Lake Simcoe and surrounding bodies of water are unsafe after seven people had to be rescued by emergency services recently.

On Friday, March 12, 2021, members of the York Regional Police Marine Unit responded to assist South Simcoe Police with a call on Lake Simcoe after several ice fishers were stranded when the ice began breaking apart. Officers also worked closely with members of the Durham Regional Police Service Marine Unit and Fire and Emergency Services from Ramara Township to successfully rescue seven people. Five were treated for mild hypothermia and one person was taken to hospital with severe hypothermia.

Each year members of the Marine Unit respond to calls of people, vehicles and pets that have fallen through the ice. Citizens are reminded to keep pets and children away from all ice surfaces during times where the ice is melting.

Remember: No surface of ice or body of water is ever completely safe. It is crucial that citizens take individual responsibility in evaluating the dangers of any recreational activity. If you make educated choices regarding safety, accidents can be prevented.

Following these safety tips can help keep you safe:

Know the condition of the ice before you go out and remember that changes in the weather can rapidly alter conditions on lakes and streams

Wear proper clothing and floatation attire

Never venture out onto the lake alone

Ensure you have a cell phone with a fully-charged battery in the event of an emergency

Tell someone where you are going, with whom and what time you will return

Every year, garbage and other materials that are left behind on the ice in the winter are not only pollution, but can be hazards for swimmers and boaters in the spring and summer. Respect the environment and the waterways. If you took it out on the ice, then take it back on land before the ice melts.