Parry Sound Resident Charged For Having Prohibited Weapon

The West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit executed a criminal code search (March 11, 2021) warrant at a home on Parry Sound Road in Parry Sound.

Officers seized a prohibited weapon (stun gun).

31-year-old Joseph Morrison of Parry Sound was arrested and charged withÂ Possession of a firearm or ammunition,Â Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition,Â Fail to comply with release order – other than to attend court.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 19, 2021.