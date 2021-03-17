Health Unit Says A Lab Entry Error Identifies 42 COVID-19 Tests As Positive

An error has been identified at a laboratory when uploading COVID-19 results from tests administered at a Barrie testing site on March 14 that has resulted in 42 negative cases being erroneously classified as positive. The actual number of positive cases among Simcoe Muskoka residents reported on Tuesday March 16 should have been 29. Today’s HealthSTATS figures will reflect the majority (34) of the corrections with the remainder being corrected over the next few days.

The residents whose tests were wrongly reported are being contacted directly and the case information, as tracked on the Case List page will be removed as of 2 p.m. today with the explanation – removed does not meet definition.