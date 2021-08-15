Serious Motorcycle Crash In Minden Hills Township

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

On August 14, 2021, at 10:19 p.m., officers from the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Deep Bay Road in Minden Hills Township.

The driver of the motorcycle, a male adult, was transported to local hospital with life-altering injuries and later transported to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) officers attended the scene and the road has since reopened.

This investigation is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Haliburton Highlands Detachment at 705-286-1431.