Feds Secure Moderna For Vaccine Supply Beyond 2021

The Government of Canada is securing access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines now and into the future.

The Government announced that Canada has entered into an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024.

The agreement guarantees access to 40 million doses, with access to up to 65 million more if all options are exercised. The agreement will allow access to new COVID-19 vaccine adaptations based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Canada.