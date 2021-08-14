Feds Secure Moderna For Vaccine Supply Beyond 2021

The Government of Canada is securing access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines now and into the future.
The Government announced that Canada has entered into an agreement with Moderna for additional supply of its COVID-19 vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with an option to extend into 2024.
The agreement guarantees access to 40 million doses, with access to up to 65 million more if all options are exercised. The agreement will allow access to new COVID-19 vaccine adaptations based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation in Canada.
- As part of this agreement:
- Canada has secured access to a guaranteed 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2022, with options for up to 15 million more.
- For 2023, Canada has secured access to a guaranteed 20 million doses, with options for up to 15 million more.
- 2024 is an option year. If this option is exercised, Canada will have access to another 35 million doses.
- On behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada, and based on advice from the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, Public Services and Procurement Canada is leading negotiations and finalizing agreements with suppliers of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
- The Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is used to protect against COVID-19. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use by Health Canada on December 23, 2020, for adults aged 18 and older. On June 7, 2021, Moderna submitted an application to Health Canada for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents aged 12 and older.