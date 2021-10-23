Seasons Christmas Show Brings Some Much-Needed Festive Cheer To Ontarians With First In-Person Event Since The Start Of The Pandemic

After postponing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly-anticipated Seasons Christmas Show is back for its first live event since November 2019. The three-day event will bring the local craft and maker community back together to create a unique shopping experience for guests looking to find gift inspiration. At the show’s signature Makeful Market, inspired by the Canadian DIY crafting channel Makeful, shoppers will be treated to bespoke handmade and eclectic items from local makers, artisans and foodies. Guests can enjoy holiday styling presentations and put their festive crafting skills to the test at the Make & Take Workshop. The Seasons Christmas Show returns to the International Centre, Mississauga from Friday, Nov. 12 to Sunday, Nov. 14. The show will run concurrently with the Fall Cottage life Show, offering shoppers access to both shows for the price of one admission. Tickets are available now on the Seasons Christmas Show website. Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and adhere to health and safety protocols to attend.

“We are busy making plans for a safe in-person 2021 Seasons Christmas Show and we can’t wait to welcome back the local craft and maker community,” says Erinn Wright, Show Manager, Seasons Christmas Show. “With consumer shows slowly starting to come back to Ontario, we made the strategic decision to run the Seasons Christmas Show concurrently with our Fall Cottage Life Show to offer our attendees the best of both worlds. We’ve got some great Christmas-at-the-cottage demonstrations lined up that will bring both shows together really well.”

The return of the Seasons Christmas Show provides the opportunity for local makers to reconnect in-person with customers, promote their businesses, and drive sales leading into the holiday season. The show’s Makeful Market brings shoppers an emporium of trendy handmade and homespun delights, while the Make and Take Workshop offers attendees the opportunity to experience a range of hands-on holiday-themed craft sessions, from making your very own wooden snowman, fuzzy holiday gnome and decorative candlestick house. On-stage demonstrations at the show include “Christmas Decor at the Cottage Trends and Repurposing Holiday Decor Ideas” with design and lifestyle expert, Jackie Morra and “Easy Cheesy Appetizers starring Canadian Cheese” with food writer and cheese expert, Sue Riedl.

2021 Seasons Christmas Show Makeful Market Shopping Guide:

The Makeful Market, sponsored by Beauti-Tone, spans a variety of media, including fine art, ceramics, fashion, jewelry, gourmet goods, self-care products, decor accessories, holiday and home goods, and more. Guests can find something for everyone at the Market, even the hardest to please person on their shopping list, such as:

The Knick-Knack Lover (for the friend who loves stationery, flea markets and decorative conversation starters):

A Little Leafy designs their own punny illustrations, made into the perfect gifts and gift tag stickers to spread some smiles. From mugs, stickers and coasters with clever puns, to vibrant and playful wall art, bibs and so much more.

Customized wooden cutting boards from Esma Jay Creations.

Hayley Rose Florals handcrafted seasonal paper flowers.

The Trendsetter (for the fashion influencer and creative homebody in your life):

Tungaa fashion-forward, eco-friendly and cruelty-free totes and notebooks.

Knots by Felicia’s stunning macrame wall hangings, plant hangers, keychains, and ornaments.

Standout and sparkle with from gemstone, Swarovski crystal and abalone shell phone grips and charm bracelets from FlashyFoxx.

The Foodie (for the savoury, sweet tooth, or adventurous foodies in your life):

CoCo by Meza’s delicious chocolate desserts, smash cakes and cake pops.

1Spicy Mama’s hot sauces, specialty sauces and seasonings, created with quality all-natural ingredients.

Organic marinades, jams, sauces, chutney, rubs from Mazépis.

The Self-care Guru (for that special person whose motto is: “treat yourself”):

Natch Generation’s nature-inspired, clean and pure self-care and body products.

Billington and Queens’ ultimate care package of de-stress relaxation products for that scrunchie-wearing, spa frequenter person in your life.

All-natural handmade soaps, body butter, lip balms and candles from Beaver and Wood.

The Ultimate Christmas Fan (for the person who loves a good Christmas sweater):

Gnomes by Mari’s one-of-a-kind handmade gnomes make the perfect ornament, tree topper, bottle topper, and most importantly, conversation starter.

Colourful handcrafted bottle brush trees by Abre Toronto.

Salt & Paper’s hand-crafted, custom rubber stamps, illustrated prints/cards, and decorative Christmas ornaments.

Use code: Muskoka411 to save money on tickets https://www.tix123.com/tickets/?code=FCLS2021&brand=SC2021

Show Hours and Dates:

Friday, November 12: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 13: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location:

The International Centre – Hall 3 – Arrow Hall, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, ON L4V 1E8

FREE PARKING

Admission:

Adults (18+): $15

Seniors (65+): $12

Youth (12-17): $12

Child (4-11): $9

Children (3 & under): Free

Limited tickets and time slots available.

COVID-19 Health & Safety Guidelines for the Show:

The health and safety of our community has always been our main priority at the Seasons Christmas Show and Fall Cottage Life Show. We are committed to following all official government and local authority guidelines, as well as venue-specific regulations, to ensure our exhibitors, guests and sponsors can safely enjoy their experience. We are implementing the following measures to ensure you have a safe experience at the show:

Proof of Vaccination Required

Following the Province of Ontario’s announcement implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for certain indoor public events, the Seasons Christmas Show and the Fall Cottage Life Show require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance to the show, with the exception of guests with a verified medical exemption. Children under 12 years of age will be exempted from these requirements. All exhibitors, sponsors and staff will also be required to provide documentation of full vaccination.

COVID-19 Mandatory Health Screening & Contact Tracing

All guests, exhibitors, sponsors and staff will be asked to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before entering the premises and provide contact details.

Mask or Face Covering Required

It is mandatory that everyone ages 2+ wear a mask or face covering inside during our consumer show event.

Timed-Entry Tickets

We are implementing timed-entry tickets in order to space out crowds and provide a safe and enjoyable experience. Timed-entry tickets will be available to purchase on our website. Guests who arrive without a ticket may be required to wait for the next available entry time so we encourage everyone to book online ahead of their visit.

Enhanced Cleaning Procedures

We are increasing our cleaning schedule and will be disinfecting high-touch and high-traffic areas multiple times a day.

In addition to these measures the Seasons Christmas Show and Fall Cottage Life Show are putting in place, please find here the International Center’s COVID-19 safety plan for visitors and attendees.